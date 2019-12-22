Skippy - now Honey - was born as a feral stray with a deformed leg but now has a new home thanks to Barnstaple Cats Protection. Skippy - now Honey - was born as a feral stray with a deformed leg but now has a new home thanks to Barnstaple Cats Protection.

In 2019 to date the charity has rehomed 174 cats and kittens, some found as strays but others sadly lost their homes when their owner's circumstances changed or they passed away.

Success stories for 2019 include a kitten born with part of her lower leg missing but is now in a loving new home, as well as many others that have gone to homes in Barnstaple, Bideford and beyond.

The charity is always happy to welcome more volunteers, for whatever time people can spare, whether in admin or support roles or as fosterers for cats waiting for a new home.

Co-ordinator Nikki Page said: "At Cats Protection Barnstaple we rehome approximately 200 cats per year and this is all thanks to the dedication and effort of our passionate volunteers.

Odin the Maine coon is enjoying his new life with Jenni White and her partner in Umberleigh after being adopted from Barnstaple Cats Protection. Odin the Maine coon is enjoying his new life with Jenni White and her partner in Umberleigh after being adopted from Barnstaple Cats Protection.

"We have no actual centre, our pens are all in the gardens of the volunteers and we have 10 pens in total but urgently need more."

Volunteer Kay Twine added: "Being a volunteer fosterer for Cats Protection can be very time consuming but it is so rewarding to see cats and kittens, who have sadly found themselves in our care, going off to their new homes to complete a family unit.

"We all give our time and commitment freely and love to hear from people who have adopted one of our foster cats just like these."

Kitten Skippy came to the charity with part of her leg missing from a birth defect, but she has now been spayed and had the rest of the deformed leg amputated and is enjoying life in a new home as a 'tripod cat' called Honey.

Asian long haired Burmese cats Chocha and Mocha were adopted by Charlotte Armstrong-Ring from Bideford through Barnstaple Cats Protection. Asian long haired Burmese cats Chocha and Mocha were adopted by Charlotte Armstrong-Ring from Bideford through Barnstaple Cats Protection.

Her fosterer Helen said: "Skippy came to me as one of three hissing spitting young kittens born in a derelict house to a feral mum. Two days in care and she was the first to decide that humans mean love and food - and she has not looked back since."

Andrew and Holly Schuster from Barnstaple adopted Ghost as a kitten. Andrew said: "Barnstaple Cats Protection made everything so easy and the work they do is amazing in looking after these beautiful cats.

"Thank you so much for choosing us to adopt Ghost, we cannot recommend people adopting through them enough."

Jenni White and her partner Ben Cook from Umberleigh adopted a Maine coon cat called Odin. She said: "When we went to meet him he was the saddest cat I'd ever seen and Alison who looking after him knew he just needed a home that would love him.

Skippy - now Honey - was born as a feral stray with a deformed leg but now has a new home thanks to Barnstaple Cats Protection. Skippy - now Honey - was born as a feral stray with a deformed leg but now has a new home thanks to Barnstaple Cats Protection.

"Alison was so great throughout the whole adoption process and we kept in touch after with cat updates. Odin was the best cat anyone could ask for and I'm so glad we got him."

Angela Kinnish from Barnstaple adopted Timmy. She said: "Timmy is doing very well and fits in nicely with the rest of the herd. Think his hormones may have kicked in, he's very boisterous and keeps us on our toes."

To find out more about Barnstaple Cats Protection or to adopt a cat, go to https://www.cats.org.uk/barnstaple or the Barnstaple & District Cats Protection Facebook page.

If you could spare a little time as a volunteer, please call 07917 517390.