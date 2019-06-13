The vehicles destroyed by fire at Lower Moor, Whiddon Valley, Barnstaple, in a suspected arson attack. Picture: Dominic Pardoe The vehicles destroyed by fire at Lower Moor, Whiddon Valley, Barnstaple, in a suspected arson attack. Picture: Dominic Pardoe

A total of six vehicles were damaged in two incidents at Woodville in Sticklepath and the Lower Moor area of Whiddon Valley.

Police were notified at 1.50am that fire fighters were at the scene of a fire involving a Vauxhall Zafira on a flat bed loader truck in Woodville.

The vehicle was burned out but there was minimal damage to the loader.

Then the fire service were called to a camper van on fire at Lower Moor, which was completely destroyed along with a van and another car, with two further vehicles damaged.

Police said both fires were being treated as arson at this time.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time of the attacks is asked to contact the police.

Call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/052184/19 (Whiddon Valley) and log 61 of 13/06/19 (Sticklepath).