Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Fifty years on the moon landing proved a popular theme at the parade on Saturday, September 21, alongside Jurassic Park and the Greatest Showman.

Chairman John White said the standard of entries had been extremely high, with more than 50 booked up before the day and several on the day.

He said: "We are very pleased with the carnival and the final totals are being done as we speak.

"It was a very successful carnival and our thanks to everyone who participated - now we start again for next year."

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Alongside the Barnstaple Carnival royalty there were visiting royal floats from Bideford plus four from Cornwall.

The Supreme Champion carnival entry was the 5th North Devon (Bishops Tawton) Scouts with One Step for a Man - One Giant Step for Scouting and it also won its class as well as Best In Barnstaple.

The day ended with fireworks to music, watched by thousands around the town.

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

BARNSTAPLE CARNIVAL 2019 RESULTS

Class 1 - Junior Organisations

1st - 5th North Devon (Bishops Tawton) Scouts. One Step for Man - One Giant Step for Scouting.

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

2nd - Xplosion Cheerleaders. Xplosion Greatest Show.

3rd - Children's Summer Club. Dr Seuss.

Class 2 - Charities

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

1st - Next Steps Development. Next Steps Development.

2nd - North Devon Gang Show. North Devon Gang Show Dancing DJs.

3rd - Abbey Gateway. Super Heroes.

4th - Exmoor Search & Rescue. Here for You.

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Class 3 - Floats/Vehicles/Other

1st - Air Extreme. Space Walk.

2nd - Kevin Hill. Jurassic Park.

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

3rd - Monty's Caribbean Kitchen. Caribbean Windrush.

4th - Kiddywinks Nursery. Kiddywinks Nursery.

HC - Barum Mower Club. Barum Mower Club.

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Class 4 - Carnival Royalty

1st - Brea Carnival Queen & Fairy Queen

2nd - Sticker Carnival Queen

3rd - Bideford Queen & Attendants

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

4th - Sticker Fairy Group

Class 7 - Walking Characters

1st - Abbey Gateway. Super Heroes.

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

2nd - Florette Kingston. Hansel & Gretle.

3rd - Tammy Bennett. Birds of a Feather.

4th - Alison Rickman. Beast of Exmoor.

HC - Aaron Blake. Lego Batman.

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Best in Barnstaple

1st - 5th North Devon (Bishops Tawton) Scouts. One Step for a Man - One Giant Step for Scouting.

2nd - Xplosion Cheerleaders. Xplosion Greatest Show.

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

3rd - Air Extreme. Space Walk.

4th - Next Steps Development. Next Steps Development.

Supreme Champion

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

1st - 5th North Devon (Bishops Tawton) Scouts. One Step for a Man - One Giant Step for Scouting.

2nd - Abbey Gateway. Super Heroes.

3rd - Next Steps Development. Next Steps Development.

3rd - Air Extreme. Space Walk.

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Simon Ellery

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: Upright Media

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: AW Photographic Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: AW Photographic

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: AW Photographic Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: AW Photographic

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: AW Photographic Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: AW Photographic

Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: AW Photographic Barnstaple Carnival 2019. Picture: AW Photographic