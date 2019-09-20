Barnstaple carnival 2018. Picture: Simon Ellery Barnstaple carnival 2018. Picture: Simon Ellery

The traditional Barnstaple Fair week opens on Wednesday, September 18, with the ancient Proclamation Ceremony outside the Guildhall at midday.

With the fun fair at Seven Brethren throughout the week, it all culminates in the carnival festivities on Saturday.

The Children's Procession will be judged on The Strand at 2.45pm and move off at 3.30.

The main procession forms at North Walk and judging is at 4pm, with the procession moving off at 6pm.

Barnstaple carnival 2018. Picture: Andy Casey/Upright PR Barnstaple carnival 2018. Picture: Andy Casey/Upright PR

Carnival Queen Natalie Rudd, aged 14, will be crowned at 5.15pm, alongside princesses Saphia Cole, aged 10 and Gracie Bearman, aged eight, plus Millie-May Hotson, seven and Frannie Cove, five.

Carnival chairman John White said they hoped it would be bigger and better than the previous three years, with 50-plus entries already.

He said: "The carnival is free but it does cost in excess of £12,000 to put on and every pound donated will help to service next year's carnival."

There will also be more than 30 stalls along the Strand, plus an array of food and drink and David Rowland's Golden Gallopers carousel at The Square.

Barnstaple Carnival Queen Natalie Rudd and fellow royalty for 2019. Picture: Andy Casey Barnstaple Carnival Queen Natalie Rudd and fellow royalty for 2019. Picture: Andy Casey

After the parade there will be a fireworks to music display at around 8pm, set off from Anchorwood Bank.

For more information and entry forms, go to https://www.barnstaplecarnival.org.uk .