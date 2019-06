Six vehicles were damaged in the same night (June 12) in two incidents at Woodville in Sticklepath and the Lower Moor area of Whiddon Valley.

Plus a Vauxhall Corsa was destroyed by fire at Victoria Street at around 1.25am on June 17.

Barnstaple Sector Inspector Emma Carpenter said investigations were continuing and officers were working closely with the fire service.

She added: "There is currently nothing specific to suggest these crimes are linked, but we are not ruling out the possibility of this at this stage.

"Officers from the neighbourhood team have been carrying out patrols of the affected areas and we would urge residents to remain vigilant and to call 999 if they see any suspicious behaviour."

The incident at Woodville at around 1.50am on June 12 saw a Vauxhall Zafira on a flat bed loader truck destroyed, with minimal damage to the truck.

Not long after a camper van, a van and another car were wrecked in a blaze at Lower Moor in Whiddon Valley, with two further vehicles damaged.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the time of the attacks has been asked to contact the police by calling 101 or by emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/052184/19 (Whiddon Valley), log 61 of 13/06 (Sticklepath) and CR/05325/19 (Victoria Street).