The incident happened near Elliot Close between 6.15pm and 6.30pm on Thursday (October 31).

The young victim was out with friends when he was approached by two teenage boys who threatened him with a knife and demanded money.

He was physically searched when he said he did not have any money on him. The offenders then ran off empty-handed along Greenbank Road.

Police are investigating and are looking for two suspects who are both described as white, between the ages of 14 and 18, approximately 5ft 9ins to 5ft 11ins tall, and with local accents.

Both boys were dressed in black, with one in a North Face jacket, and both were wearing material over their faces, with one black and the other white.

One offender was wearing Nike Air trainers and one was carrying a yellow JD Sport bag.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may be able to identify the suspects. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have also been a victim of a similar crime that night.

They are particularly interested in speaking to two men in a white transit van who alleged the same thing had happened to their child around the same time.

Anyone with information is asked contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting the crime reference CR/098587/19.