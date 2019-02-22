The store in the High Street has set up a donation point inside the shop where people can donate sanitary products.

The collections will then be donated to six secondary schools in North Devon.

Store manager Harleigh Taylor said she wanted to use the shop to help those in need.

“It happens to girls one a month, every month and it’s not something that’s free, so we wanted to use our store to help,” she said.

“We spoke to schools and it’s such a massive thing and around one in 10 girls in the UK is living in period poverty. We’re hoping to deliver one box to each school each term.”

“The take up has been amazing, and we’ve had people coming in who aren’t customers to donate products.”