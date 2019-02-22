The store in the High Street has set up a donation point inside the shop where people can donate sanitary products. The collections will then be donated to six secondary schools in North Devon. Store manager Harleigh Taylor said she wanted to use the shop to help those in need. It happens to girls one a month, every month and its not something thats free, so we wanted to use our store to help, she said. We spoke to schools and its such a massive thing and around one in 10 girls in the UK is living in period poverty. Were hoping to deliver one box to each school each term. The take up has been amazing, and weve had people coming in who arent customers to donate products.