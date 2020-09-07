The incident occurred at around 6pm on Friday, September 4 outside Christ Church on Bear Street. Police said two men sustained head or facial injuries.

They would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or who has mobile phone footage which could assist their enquiries.

Police said a 29-year-old man of no fixed abode, Barnstaple, was arrested on suspicion of affray and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

And a 47-year-old man from Barnstaple was arrested on suspicion of affray and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He was bailed until Thursday, September 17 while further enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information or who saw the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or by emailing 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 680 of 4/9/20.