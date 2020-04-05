East and West Bakery in Barnstaple has delivered 200 hot cross buns to North Devon District Hospital. Picture: East and West Bakery East and West Bakery in Barnstaple has delivered 200 hot cross buns to North Devon District Hospital. Picture: East and West Bakery

The Butchers Row bakery is only open from 8am to 10am each morning, for customers to pick up orders placed by phone the day before and is not doing walk in trade.

Owners Graham and Claire Principe are doing their best to continue through the coronavirus lockdown but also to help their community.

On Wednesday, April 1 they delivered 200 hot cross buns to staff at North Devon District Hospital and hope to deliver more before Easter.

Graham said: “They always go over and above and I think they do a fantastic job – and I think its proven now how brave our health service is.”

Fresh bread from East and West Bakery in Barnstaple. Picture: East and West Bakery Fresh bread from East and West Bakery in Barnstaple. Picture: East and West Bakery

Graham is currently self-isolating, being aged over 70, and Claire is running the business day to day.

They are also doing deliveries to various community hub locations, including West Down Community Shop, John Patts in Braunton, Orchard Farm Shop at St John’s Ashford and Newport and Brayford Methodist Church.

To place an order for next day collection, call 01271 377577 and state your name, order and phone number.