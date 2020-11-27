At around 3.15pm a man in his 40s was followed by another man, who it is alleged shouted abuse at him, spat at him and then punched him in the head.

The suspect is described as a while and in his mid-30s, of around five feet eight inches in height, of medium to stocky build, with a large crooked nose and a tattoo going down onto his right hand.

He was wearing a black baseball cap with white lettering and a dark blue jacket.

Local police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this incident, or may have commercial or private CCTV or dashcam footage in the areas of Forches Avenue and Constitution Hill for the relevant time, which may have captured the incident.

Anyone with any information which could help with police enquiries is asked to call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/087593/20.