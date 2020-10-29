The premises at 63-64 Boutport Street near the Square will be open to raise money for the charity from Thursday, October 29 up until December 19, open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 10am to 4pm.

It is a joint effort between the fundraisers of Appledore RNLI and Barnstaple RNLI.

Pat Hughes, Appledore RNLI Fundraising Guild chairman said the shop was owned by committee member Amanda Williams and her husband Richard.

Mrs Hughes said: “Our local area Manager has been so supportive finding out all the rules and regulations of not only running a Pop Up shop, but also using their Covid Rules.

“There are only very few souvenir shops that have opened throughout the county, and our one at Appledore Lifeboat Station hasn’t been able to operate at all.

“There have been no events or outlets for our cards and souvenirs, so this is a wonderful opportunity to be able to sell them locally.”

As the premises are a good size, the shop will also host the 35th Art Exhibition for Appledore RNLI, which would normally be held at Instow.

Artists have agreed to exhibit their work and all the paintings on display will be for sale.

Mrs Hughes said 10 or more fundraising events had been cancelled this year due to the pandemic and it had hit their fundraising very hard, with RNLI fundraising across the South West down by around half.

Tickets for the Appledore RNLI Grand Christmas Raffle will be on sale within the shop.

Prizes include bed and breakfast at the Red Lion Clovelly, plus dinner for two; a round of golf for four at Royal North Devon Golf Club; a meal for two at the Pier House, Westward Ho! Sunday Lunch with wine at the Beaver Inn Appledore for two and cream tea for two at the Commodore Hotel, Instow.

The Pop-Up Shop will include three independent craft stalls, selling Amanda May Jewellery, Vicky Makes Bags children’s clothes and Cornish Pebble Picture Frames.

There will also be books, CDs and other items.