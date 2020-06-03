The restaurants at Roundswell Business Park, Eastern Avenue in Barnstaple and Atlantic Park in Bideford will be open for drive-thru customers from 11am until 10pm.

There is a limited menu with no breakfast items or milkshakes, and a £25 cap on orders.

Staff will be working in fewer numbers in kitchens to enable social distancing.

The chain said it had also installed additional screens in kitchens and service areas, and staff will be wearing protective equipment, including face masks.

It has warned the service will not be as quick as people might be used to.

Chief executive Paul Pomroy said: “Our service will not be as quick as you might be used to, as we adjust to smaller teams and social distancing in our kitchens.

“We expect there will be some queues for some of our busier sites and our restaurants will look different, with Perspex screens at our Drive Thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment.

“I ask that you continue to be supportive of and patient with our restaurant teams as we slowly and safely return.

“We are asking all of our employees to adapt to how our restaurants now work, and will only reopen at a pace that enables them to work safely.”

The restaurants have all been closed in line with the Government’s coronavirus lockdown measures since March 23.

While closed, the site in Eastern Avenue has been used as a coronavirus testing facility for NHS and care staff.