Barnstaple students Harvey Hennessy, 15, and Molly Elliott, 15, have organised the Barnstaple Climate Strike with help and support from Extinction Rebellion North Devon and Plastic Free North Devon.

They are urging other young people to join them at 11am outside North Devon Leisure Centre for speeches.

They will then set off through Barnstaple at 11.30am.

A secomd strike is also taking place in Bideford, meeting outside of Riverbank House at 11am.

Harvey said: "North Devon is part of the Biosphere and is an Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty and should be setting an inspirational example to others and should be leading the way."

You can also follow @fridaysforfuture.barnstaple on Instagram and Fridays For Future Barnstaple on Facebook.