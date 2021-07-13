Barnstaple and Bideford charity shops need your donations

Published: 1:00 PM July 13, 2021

The Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) charity shops in Barnstaple and Bideford have issued an urgent appeal for donations of summer clothing.

The shops in the High Street and Mill Street have experienced a surge in demand for good quality second-hand clothing since reopening in April and are asking people to consider donating any unwanted items.

Barnstaple shop manager Julia Gosling said: “We have been very busy since the easing of lockdown and while we have a great choice in store right now, we know we are going to need more summer clothing to meet the demand of the next few weeks.

“We think that because of the lockdown last summer, people didn’t refresh their wardrobe as much as normal. Then with lockdown in the early part of this year, they weren’t able to have a clear out and donate any preloved summer clothing.

“If anyone has any men’s or women’s clothing, they no longer wear but would like to donate, please drop it off at either shop.”

You may also want to watch:

The shops are also in need of children’s toys and bric-a-brac and donations can be dropped off at the shops from Monday to Saturday, 9am-5pm. The Barnstaple shop is also open on Sundays from 10am-4pm.

“We have donation bags at the shops if needed and suggest people phone ahead if they are planning to make a special trip or donating a lot of stock,” added Bideford shop manager Sharon Horton.

Everything sold in the shops helps CHSW provide vital care to local children with life-limiting conditions and their families. The charity’s three hospices – including Little Bridge House in Fremington – rely almost entirely on voluntary donations.

The hospices have remained open during the pandemic for emergency and end-of-life care and care teams have extended their lifeline support by visiting families in their own homes.

“Every item donated and every item sold really does make a difference,” added Sharon.

“And not only is it such a great way to support such a worthwhile cause, recycling unwanted clothes is a super way to help the planet.”

For more information, call the Barnstaple shop on 01271 344685, the Bideford shop on 01237 238280, or visit www.chsw.org.uk/shop