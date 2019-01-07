How the new Over and Above Cancer and Wellbeing Centre will look. How the new Over and Above Cancer and Wellbeing Centre will look.

Anthony Price, 36, wanted to complete the challenge for Over and Above’s £1.5million appeal after having cancer as a teenager.

He was diagnosed with cancer of the neck and throat in 1997, aged just 15, and underwent a year of intensive treatment.

In a bid to complete his 1,000 miles in 2018, Anthony ran almost every day, in everything from snow to a sweltering heatwave.

On November 26 Anthony completed his final few miles, finishing in Barnstaple High Street outside Costa Coffee where he works as a barista.

He said: “At first it was a bit of a struggle as it was the first run I had done since the London Marathon last year.

“But I thought of my inspirations and that helped me through to my 500-mile point.

“After that, it got a lot easier. I had dedicated routes which ranged from 5.5 miles to 26.2 miles. Some weeks I ran zero miles, some eight and some 40-odd.”

He said encouragement from friends and family kept him going through the last 200 miles.

“The final run was emotional. Ending outside my workplace on the high street greeted by my sister, I nearly broke into tears.

“I knew at that moment it was over and done. I have not felt that kind of relief since getting the all clear.”

Next year Tony is hoping to run either the New York or Kilimanjaro marathon in Tanzania, also in aid of Over and Above’s appeal.

He added: “This centre will be an extra lifeline for those warriors, their families and survivors like myself. I cannot stress how important it will be.”

Tony has now handed over a cheque to Over and Above for £495 from his fundraising.

Over and Above fundraiser Julie Whitton said: “Anthony, truly is an inspirational cancer survivor.

“Anthony was determined to complete this challenge and he smashed it in less than a year.

“I am in awe of what he has done – he has run almost daily in all weathers for almost 12 months so that he could help others who are going through, or have gone through treatment, just as he has.”