Lauren Trigell left a trail of sparks and gouge in the roadway during a 40 minute journey at around midnight on May 4, in which the noise of her wheel rim grating on the ground woke up residents.

She had drunk wine and vodka after the break-up of a relationship.

Police were able to trace her route from the marks in the road and found she had crashed into a car and a van in Westward Ho! before returning to Bideford where she hit a camper van on the Strand.

The fast food shop worker was found to be more than two times over the drink drive limit.

Trigell, aged 30, admitted drink driving and dangerous driving and was jailed for four months, suspended for a year and banned from driving for 21 months by Judge Peter Johnson at Exeter Crown Court. She will have to take an extended re-test.

He told her: “You are of good character, a good work record and are described in glowing terms in your references.

“After the break-up of a long term relationship, you drank a substantial amount of vodka and a bottle of wine and then drove around in a car for at least 40 minutes in a most erratic and dangerous way.

“You got as far as Westward Ho! although you had no recollection of having been there. You collided with a number of vehicles, went the wrong way down a one-way street and drove onto the pavement.

“Your car caught the attention of people because it only had three tyres and was making a substantial noise which you did not notice because of your intoxication.

“You carried on driving not only when you were in drink but when the car was in an extremely dangerous state.”

Rhys Jenkins, prosecuting, said the black Corsa was seen on the Quay, Mill Street and the Strand, where Trigell reversed into a parked camper van.

They found the car with damage to the front wing near Trigell’s home and she gave a breath test reading of 80 microgrammes after her arrest. The limit is 35.

Richard Crabb, defending, said Trigell has never been in trouble before and behaved completely out of character because she was upset by the break-up of a six-year-long relationship.

He said: “She is very remorseful. She had a licence and insurance and was not some young tearaway. This was a one-off offence and nothing like it will ever happen again.”