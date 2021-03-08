News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Baker Estates given green light for new Appledore housing

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:01 AM March 8, 2021   
An artist's impression of the proposed development

An artist's impression of the proposed development - Credit: Baker Estates

Baker Estates has secured planning permission from Torridge District Council for 88 new homes on land known as Wooda Road in Appledore. 

After an on-line public consultation programme in the summer, the council voted to approve the south west housebuilder’s plans. (Thursday 4 March). 

‘Reflecting the identified local need’, Baker Estates will now build a mix of new homes including 49 bungalows, a large number of two-bedroom homes suitable for first time buyers along with traditional four bed family homes. 

Graham Hutton, development director at Baker Estates, said: “We are delighted to receive detailed planning consent from Torridge District Council to build what we expect to be a stunning development. 

“It is particularly pleasing that it includes a mix of homes that match the preferences expressed during our consultation. We have received considerable buyer interest since the plans went live, so we know there’s demand for these type of quality homes.” 

Baker Estates will look to start construction in the summer. 

person
person
Logo Icon
