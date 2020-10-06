Co-op Funeralcare on Bear Street in Barnstaple is dedicating its windows as a display for any parents who wish to place a memorial picture in memory of their lost little ones.

Whether they used the Co-op services or not, parents are invited to come and place a drawing or picture, with or without the little one’s name in the display.

Candle or teddy bear images are available to decorate or staff will do it for you, or you may bring your own.

There are also tea light candles being given away to take home and light in remembrance.

Funeral arranger Christine Biggs said: “We do not ever expect to have to say goodbye to our children, let alone our babies.

“This week is extremely important, we as a nation need to show more support and love to families affected by this loss, show them that they are not alone in their grief and their babies are not forgotten and never will be.

“I would love anyone and everyone affected to bring something for my display, no matter when the loss occurred - this year, last, 10 years ago. We will not forget.”

Drop into the funeral directors in Bear Street and you can also download the images for display here.