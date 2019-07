Inside the new AYKA Rum Bar at Caen Street in Braunton. Picture: AYKA Rum Bar Inside the new AYKA Rum Bar at Caen Street in Braunton. Picture: AYKA Rum Bar

AYKA Rum Bar in Caen Street is now open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with rum and cocktails to suit all tastes (but other drinks are available!)

Owner Danny Betts used to run a cocktail bar in Essex and for the past three years ran the Dirty Lickins Skate Store on the premises.

He said: "We're just trying to do something different to what's around the village at the moment.

"People underestimate how good rums really are most of the classic cocktails are rum cocktails - there's something for everyone."

Inside the new AYKA Rum Bar at Caen Street in Braunton. Picture: AYKA Rum Bar Inside the new AYKA Rum Bar at Caen Street in Braunton. Picture: AYKA Rum Bar

It is also planned to stock rum-related snacks such as rum cakes, rum and raison ice cream and other tasties.

The venue is also looking to host live music and DJ nights.

The name of the bar - for those who haven't got it yet - is a play on the 'ay caramba' expression, a favourite with Bart Simpson.