Ladieswear store Autonomy opened its doors on Saturday (August 10). becoming the latest chain to move in to the shopping centre.

Jean Sharples, centre manager at Affinity Devon, said: "We are very excited to have Autonomy join the centre, adding to our already established retail-mix.

"Their offer of affordable, quality ladieswear will be a great addition to the centre."

Those who visit the store in August have the chance to win 20 per cent off the entire range. There is also an in-store competition to win a £150 voucher.

A statement from Autonomy said: "Over the past 20 years, Autonomy has built a reputation as a quality ladies fashion brand, offering a great range of affordable, feminine and co-ordinated looks, our timeless styling consistently delivers on quality, fit and price.

"With new stock delivered each week, you're guaranteed to find that perfect style time and time again."