Their Australian Animal Bushfire Fundraiser will be held at The Jack Russell on Saturday, February 29, from 1pm to 4pm, with a huge variety of stalls including crafts created by the children.

It began with one girl creating koala bear hairbands on her crusade to help raise money and she was joined by Millie Darch, aged eight, who makes 'bushfire' bracelets with help from her mum Sandie.

Leila Pavord, also eight, wanted to help too so her mum Anna teamed up with Sandie and other parents to organise the event.

The stalls will include a soft toy tombola, bushfire bracelets, Australian gifts (all the way from Sydney) cake pops and candyfloss, bric-a-brac, guess the name of the koala and kangaroo, Pokémon, cakes and cards and books.

Sandie said: "Millie has always had a huge love of all animals and will do anything to help them so we also set up an on line just giving page to reach out further for donations." You can donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sandie-darch .

Anna added: "I thought it was the perfect idea for the children to come together and have some fun whilst raising funds for such a worthwhile cause. Something they will always remember too."

Use of the room has kindly been donated by landlord Paul Darch.

The proceeds from the sale will go to WWF Australia.