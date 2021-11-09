Attempted mugging in South Molton - Police appeal

Police investigating reports of an attempted robbery in South Molton, on Wednesday, November 3, at around 5pm, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A woman reported that she was approached by a man who tried to take her handbag at around 5pm by the BMX track entrance, near the community woodland in Hacche Lane, South Molton.

The man, who left empty handed, was described as white, of medium build, about 5ft 10ins tall and in his early 20s, possibly with dark hair.

He was wearing a dark, puffy-style long-sleeved coat.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/096083/21.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org