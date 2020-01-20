Damping down at the fire in the old flats at Atlantic Way in Westward Ho! Picture: Karen Wraxton Damping down at the fire in the old flats at Atlantic Way in Westward Ho! Picture: Karen Wraxton

Two fire crews from Barnstaple plus two from Bideford and the crew from Appledore are on scene to tackle the blaze, which started just after 5am.

Atlantic Way is currently closed in both directions.

Shocked nearby residents took to Facebook to post pictures of the building going up in flames.

The fire now appears to be under control, with the latest pictures showing a little smoke still issuing from it.

There are not thought to have been any injuries and it is believed the building was empty.

