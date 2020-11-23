Atlantic Academy was closed on Friday (November 20) after seeing an increase in cases in pupils.

The school near Bucks Cross has confirmed it will remain closed until Friday, November 27 at the earliest following discussion with Devon County Council and Public Health England.

The school is providing online learning for pupils this week as a result of the closure.

A letter to parents from principal Lynsey Slater said the school was continuing to monitor the situation and is working closely with Public Health England.

She said: “The children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed cases will have received an individual letter and will be staying at home for 14 days from the last identified contact.

“We have met with Public Health England and representatives from Devon County Council’s education, transport and public health protection teams to form an infection management group.

“The protective measures in place at Atlantic Academy to reduce the risk of transmission for Covid-19 have been scrutinised in detail, and are reported to be excellent. No recommendations to alter our operational procedures have been provided.

“It was agreed by all members of the infection management group that the best option for the school community, to understand the situation better, is to continue with online learning until Thursday, November 26, at the earliest.

“We will review the situation on Wednesday, November 25, and will communicate with parents at this time on whether to start to reopen to pupils from either Friday, November 27 or Monday, November 30.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, particularly considering the disruption to pupils’ learning already caused by the pandemic.

“We look forward to students returning to Atlantic Academy soon.”

The closure came a week after the school advised all pupils in Year 7 to self-isolate after a confirmed case of the virus, as well as selected pupils across other year groups.