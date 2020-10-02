Atlantic Academy confirmed there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school at Bucks Cross and have advised a ‘small number of individuals’ to self-isolate.

A message on the Atlantic Academy website said: “We have been notified by Public Health England that there has been a positive case for Covid-19 within the school community.

“The small number of individuals who have been within close contact have been identified and contacted directly with the advice to self isolate until the end of the day on Friday October 9.”

A letter to all parents from principal Lynsey Slater on Thursday (October 1) confirmed the school remains open and children who remain well should continue to attend.

The letter from Mrs Slater said: “We know that you may find this concerning but are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child. Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (Covid-19) will be a mild illness.

“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend if they remain well.”

It added: “I appreciate that this will be a worrying time for all members of the school community, and we ask you to remain calm and vigilant during this period.”