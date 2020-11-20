Atlantic Academy near Bideford has taken the decision to close today (Friday, November 20) after an increase in cases in pupils.

The school said the majority of those cases were asymptomatic.

It will seek further guidance from Public Health England and the Department for Education (DfE).

A statement from Atlantic Academy on Thursday (November 19) said: “Due to an increase in positive Covid-19 cases amongst our pupils, the majority of which have been asymptomatic, we have taken the decision to move our learning online on Friday, November 20.

“We will seek guidance from the DfE and Public Health England and communicate with parents shortly on the education provision from Monday, November 23.

“This is not a decision we take lightly, but believe it is the responsible step to ensure the health and wellbeing of our school community at this time.

“Staff will be available to support accessing learning, or for any other concerns, either via email or by contacting the school office.”

Last week the school advised all pupils in Year 7 to self-isolate after a confirmed case of the virus, as well as selected pupils across other year groups.