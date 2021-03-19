Atherington postmaster retires after almost 20 years

Published: 9:00 AM March 19, 2021

The postmaster for Atherington Post Office is set to retire next month, an outreach service is being set up to maintain Post Office services in the village.

Postmaster Chris Hart and his wife Jo have run Atherington Post Office for nearly 20 years. The branch and The Village Shoppe at The Square, Atherington, EX37 9HY, will close on Saturday, April 10.

The Post Office is able to provide a temporary Hosted Outreach Post Office service, while a permanent solution is found.

The postmaster from Dolton Post Office will operate the service at Atherington Pavilion Community Hall, Atherington, EX37 9HY every Thursday from 9am until 12 noon.

This service is scheduled to commence on Thursday, April 15.

You may also want to watch:

To accommodate this new Post Office service in Atherington, we will have to change the opening hours of the Post Office service at Beaford, which is also operated by the postmaster for Dolton.

These changes will take effect from Thursday, April 1. The new opening times at The Village Hall, Beaford, Winkleigh, EX19 8LU will be on Thursday from 1 - 3pm.

Chris and Jo Hart moved from Sussex to Devon 22 years ago to take on the village shop and popular tearoom. A couple of years later the village postmaster retired and they took on Atherington Post Office. In 2008 the tearoom was hit hard by the credit crunch and people had to tighten their purse strings. They closed the tearoom and turned it into their living room.

Postmaster Chris Hart said: “The best thing about running this place was the people. You got to have lovely chats with people. We were really sad when we closed the tearoom, especially the Sunday lunchtime crowd who regularly met up.

“People were sorry to hear that the shop and Post Office are closing, but they are pleased to that there will be Post Office services in the Pavilion. We have stayed open throughout the pandemic. We were busier than normal as people wanted to stay local. People wanted to send lots of parcels, return home shopping purchases and to do their banking. They also wanted to buy food and we had to work harder to source the stock. It is time to retire.”

Jo and Chris will now have time for gardening and improvements to their 400-year-old home.