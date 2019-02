Aster Housing Association

AFFORDABLE HOMES FOR RENT IN APPLEDORE

An open meeting to provide information on eligibility, and the selection process, to prospective tenants of the 9 new affordable homes for rent to local people at Ridge View Crescent West, Appledore will take place on Wednesday 13th February between 4pm and 7pm at the Blue Lights Hall, Vernons Lane, Appledore.

Aster will be supported at the meeting by representatives of Appledore Community Land Trust and Torridge District Council.