TheFlow Agency was approached by Rachel Lovell of Eat Think Create in Totnes, who was helping London doctor Katie Sanderson promote a live stream auction to raise money for urgently needed PPE.

When Katie asked comedian and presenter Sue Perkins if she would help, she offered her services and the result on May 14 was a live YouTube auction fronted by Sue, which raised £42,000..

At 8.15pm this Thursday, May 21, after the clap for carers there will be a second auction, with a host of lots and pledges that money can’t buy, donated by big business names and celebrities.

The lots include things such as a cream tea with Dawn French, a behind-the-scenes experience with Robert Peston’s show, violin lessons from a maestro, a quiz run by Lucy Porter and much more.

A raffle will run alongside the auction, so everyone who makes any size donation via the website will also have a chance to win something special.

The team at TheFlow only had seven days to get the website ready. Digital designer Steve Stanbury said: “We know Rachel as we’ve worked together in the past so she contacted us as she knew we could get the job done fast. But it has meant I’ve had to work at home with three kids helping the charity whilst running our business.”

Visit www.asksformasks.co.uk to see the fantastic prizes and sign up to be prompted to join the auction.