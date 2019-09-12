Mary Chugg in her studio. Mary Chugg in her studio.

The event - from Friday, September 13 to Sunday September 29 - features artists and makers in 63 venues.

It is an opportunity to meet artists in their homes, studios and workspaces.

Visit the website www.arttrek.co.uk for a full list of venues, workshops and events.

Although open every day throughout Art Trek, on Saturday afternoons during the event Ian Phenna is holding free, 'street art' sessions at his 6s&7s Art Studio in Croyde.

Artist Jenny Wilkinson with skeins of wool. Artist Jenny Wilkinson with skeins of wool.

From 2pm on Saturday, September 14 he is organising a charity barbecue with donations going to the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a leading a movement against male suicide. If it rains, the barbecue will be postponed until Saturday, September 21.

Shan Miller is open at The Loft Studio, her old stone warehouse building at Taddiport, Torrington. Famous for her life-sized paintings of farmyard animals, canine and equine subjects, Shan is a well-known local artist and character, describing herself as an 'artist, model, costumier, and set designer - part showgirl, part Quaker'.

Tapeley Park is hosting two artists in its grounds. Lucy Perry will be running sketching workshops in the permaculture garden and Anja Fischbach will lead sensory creativity workshops in the woodlands.

Prebooking with the two artists is required.

Colin Allbrook's Harbour light. Colin Allbrook's Harbour light.

Textile artist/weaver Jenny Wilkinson, will be opening her farm at Hudley Mill, Charles, where she cares for her rare-breed sheep; shearing, spinning dying and weaving their wool into her textile rugs, wall hangings and throws. As a Devon Guild of Craftsmen member, Jenny's work is held in many private collections worldwide.

Visitors can join Jenny on her guided Farm Walks which take place on Saturdays September 21 and 28, from 2-3pm. The walks are free, but ring Jenny first to pre-book as twenty people is the maximum.

The website www.arttrek.co.uk has details of special events and all the artists taking part, along with an online brochure and Google maps to guide you to venues.

Art Trek printed brochures are available at various tourist information centres, libraries, galleries, shops and businesses across the North Devon area, or contact info@arttrek.co.uk for further details.