Arts Destination South Molton awarded funding by Arts Council England

Taz Pollard showing Bob how to pot. Taz is a South Molton based ceramicist and will be bringing her pottery wheel to demonstrate throwing clay, and so people can try for themselves! - Credit: ADSM

Arts Destination South Molton (ADSM) has been awarded a 'Let’s Create' grant from Arts Council England and Devon Community Foundation for our project, “Celebrating To-gether”!

Out of ninety-two applicants in Devon, only sixteen were successful. ADSM is delighted and proud to announce its roster of special South Molton events and art workshops for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

Winning this award will enable ADSM to:

• Commission four North Devon artists;

• Hold free community workshops for all age groups and abilities;

• Create a large art installation for The Pannier Market;

• Develop the performance of a good fun, community dance in honour of the Queen’s Green Canopy, led in Devon by Lady Arran: South Molton Compass Point Lime Trees, planted by Lady Arran herself;

• Write and perform South Molton’s very own Community Charter Song, based on the two ancient royal charters granted to the town by Queen Elizabeth I and King Charles II - with additional funding from North Devon Council, and input from community members, young and old.

Basketmakers Southwest - Broccoli & Lobster Baskets - Credit: ADSM

A Heritage Crafts Day will be held on Friday, June 3, 11am - 5pm in South Molton’s historic Pannier Market. There will be displays and demonstrations of traditional skills by artists, makers and artisans, including: Calligraphy, Printmaking, Weaving and Spinning, Basket-making, Skep-making, Pottery, Cabinetmaking, Woodturning and Stone Carving.

Throughout the day, this event will give a rare opportunity to interact with the makers - and to try out some new skills.

ADSM is commissioning a photographer, who has recently been working with Beaford Arts, to record the community participants at our events, which will be archived by Beaford Arts. Later, an exhibition of photographs will be held: a lasting record of The QPJC in South Molton.

ADSM is committed to bringing stimulating quality art to our area, engaging with our local community, attracting people from further afield, and aiming to reach a diverse range of local people to meet a variety of needs.

Members of the community are warmly invited - whatever their age or ability - to join the free workshops and events.

An ADSM spokesperson said: “We want everyone to play a part (however great or small) in this captivating and amazing ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience, which will create lasting legacies for South Molton for generations to come.”

See the ADSM website for more information about the artists, projects, events, dates and times: www.artsdestination.co.uk or email: admin@artsdestination.co.uk