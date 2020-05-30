Artists are now being invited to submit entries to take part in the October 2020 Appledore RNLI Art & Craft Show. Picture: RNLI/Appledore Artists are now being invited to submit entries to take part in the October 2020 Appledore RNLI Art & Craft Show. Picture: RNLI/Appledore

The 36th instalment of the popular show will run from October 22 to 25 at its traditional home of the North Devon Yacht Club at Instow.

The show was founded 35 years ago by well-known local artist Ian Hudson to raise money for Appledore RNLI.

Organiser Sandy Peace said: “Over the years this exhibition has raised many thousands of pounds for Appledore Lifeboats and their brave volunteer crews.

“The exhibition has changed, evolved and grown, we now include not only some wonderful accredited artists from the South West using a variety of mediums, but also exceptionally talented crafts people, skilled in photography, pottery, glassware, metalwork, jewellery or stitchery.”

If you would like your work featured this year, email Lesley Ann Cornish on lac51art@gmail.com ensuring you put in the subject line RNLI ART SHOW.

Lesley will be happy to send application forms and full details, as well as answer any questions.

Completed applications must be received by July 1 and successful artists will be advised by July 31. Artist entry is free, but there is a commission on all sales.