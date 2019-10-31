The Artisan Market is being presented by Devon Pop Ups and will feature an eclectic mix of exhibitors across a whole range of disciplines.

From homemade sweets to doggie treats, headdresses to jewellery, macramé, ceramics, wood, leather, fine art, prints, illustrations, embroidery, photography and food, the list goes on.

But one thing is certain, everything you see on sale will be handmade.

Entry to the market is £1.50 but free to under 16s and there is a free creative gift wrapping service for all purchases made on the day.

Plus there will be a variety of creative workshops, food stalls and live music throughout the day.

The event starts at 10am and finishes at 4pm.

The 2018 Artisan Market saw more than 2,000 visitors attend.