A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said officers were called to a report of a road traffic collision in Wilder Road at 7.50pm on Friday, October 18.

The suspected drink-driver is currently in custody in Barnstaple.

Officers will be interviewing witnesses, and are asking anyone who has not yet come forward to contact them by calling 101 or emailing 101@dc.police.uk quoting incident 778 of October 18.