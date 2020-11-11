Uniformed students at Chulmleigh College on Armistice Day 2020. Uniformed students at Chulmleigh College on Armistice Day 2020.

The world is in the grip of a global pandemic 102 years on and as with Remembrance Sunday events, today’s November 11 ceremonies were greatly scaled back with only a small number of people present.

In Barnstaple, a small number of people watched the Act of Remembrance as wreaths were placed at the war memorial.

Representatives from The Veterans Charity laid wreaths alongside North Devon Council chairman Councillor Frank Biederman and vice chairman Cllr Julie Hunt.

At Chulmleigh College, the whole school held a socially-distanced Remembrance Day Service.

The school assembled in their year group ‘bubbles’, and after a short speech from executive headteacher Michael Johnson, head boy Jamie Ryan and head girl Eve Scarbrough gave readings, before the Last Post was played and two minutes’ silence was observed.

Bideford mayor Peter Christie laid a wreath at St Mary’s Church, while South Molton Royal British Legion held a Covid-19 compliant Remembrance Day Service at the town war memorial.

The mayor, Cllr Paul Henderson and local RBL chairman Sue Sewell laid wreaths on behalf of many organisations who would normally attend but were unable to do so.

Many other towns and villages also held their own events.

If your community took part in Armistice Day observances this morning and you’d like us io add the pictures to our gallery, please email newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk .

