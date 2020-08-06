Armed police in Mill Street in Bideford. Picture: #TuckerTimes Armed police in Mill Street in Bideford. Picture: #TuckerTimes

Police were called to Mill Street to reports of a man in a residential property in possession of a suspected firearm.

Police, including armed officers, arrived at the scene, and the street has been cordoned off by police.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a male has been detained, and officers have seized what is believed to be a BB gun.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police have been called to Mill Street in Bideford after receiving a report that a person within a residential address was believed to be in possession of a suspected firearm.

“Units, including armed officers, are currently on the scene and a male has been detained.

“Officers have seized what is believed to be a BB gun.”

