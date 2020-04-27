The Archant Insight Day on Thursday, April 30 will offer businesses advice to ensure what they put online is the right stuff, keep their customers engaged and informed and continue to generate leads and web traffic.

Whether your business is still open or not, there will be insights on new tools to help with your marketing plans during and after lockdown as well as an ongoing Q and A throughout.

Jamie Brown at Archant, who will be delivering the webinar, said: “We asked businesses signing up to tell us their challenges so we could make the content as relevant as possible.

“The world changed since we started looking at content. We are still looking at this challenge, but from the perspective of using digital tools to work out how customers’ needs have changed and taking a hearts and minds approach to better using your website, listings, social media and advertising to nurture your brand.”

Everyone who registers and attends the webinar will be sent a free digital presence audit on their business, plus a guide to how they can improve their digital visibility.

More webinars are planned in the coming weeks.

For more information or to book please visit https://www.archanthub.co.uk/insightday .