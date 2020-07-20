North Devon MP Selaine Saxby took the Aramis Rugby rainbow coloured rugby balls and short to Westminster. North Devon MP Selaine Saxby took the Aramis Rugby rainbow coloured rugby balls and short to Westminster.

Boris Johnson has signed a ruby ball produced by Aramis Rugby of South Molton, which along with matching rugby shirts was designed by Ryan Mahajan, whose family owns the business.

All proceeds from the sale of the balls and shirts will go to hospital charity Over and Above and North Devon Hospice, with Aramis paying for all of the production costs.

The Prime Minister signed a rugby ball along with many other MPs including health secretary Matt Hancock after North Devon MP Selaine Saxby took them with her on a visit to parliament.

They will be auctioned off at a later date to raise money for the charities.

Ryan Mahajan, aged 10, came up with the idea of his family's company Aramis Rugby producing rainbow shirts and rugby balls to sell for North Devon Hospice and Over & Above, with every penny going to charity. Picture: Aramis Rugby Ryan Mahajan, aged 10, came up with the idea of his family's company Aramis Rugby producing rainbow shirts and rugby balls to sell for North Devon Hospice and Over & Above, with every penny going to charity. Picture: Aramis Rugby

The campaign was Ryan’s idea and Boris Johnson heard about it when the youngster wrote to him asking for his support.

Ryan said: “Thank you Mr Prime Minister for supporting me in raising funds for our healthcare superheroes. You noticing my efforts is very encouraging for me.

“You are the best Prime Minster and thank you for taking care of our country during coronavirus. One day I will join in serving the UK.”

Aramis makes shirts and equipment used by many grassroots rugby clubs, as well as innovative scrum machines that aid with professional training.

CEO Vikas Mahajan said: “The nation owes itself to our frontline health workers. Aramis Rugby is doing its bit for the community and is grateful to our local MP, Selaine Saxby who has been so supportive of the cause right from the beginning and has taken keen interest in the development of local businesses like ours.

“It is a tremendous boost to learn that the Prime Minister has acknowledged the efforts of Aramis Rugby and has even made the effort to photograph himself with our rugby ball.

“Last year we put South Molton in the news by creating a Guinness world record for the largest rugby ball and now this recognition by Boris Johnson to a local business based in South Molton has once again put North Devon in the limelight.”

Selaine Saxby said: “Ryan’s mother Roshni Mahajan, the sales and marketing director of Aramis Rugby, contacted me back in May with Ryan’s plan.

“I have been, while socially distancing, collecting signatures from MPs, ministers and the Prime Minister so that at a later date we can auction these items. Please get involved and get your own brightly coloured rugby shirt and ball.”

The limited edition rugby shirts and balls as well as rainbow face coverings are available to buy from https://www.aramisrugby.co.uk/charity .