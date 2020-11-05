Ryan Mahajan makes a presentation of £2,000 to North Devon Hospice following the sale of rainbow-themed balls, shirts and masks from Aramis Rugby. Ryan Mahajan makes a presentation of £2,000 to North Devon Hospice following the sale of rainbow-themed balls, shirts and masks from Aramis Rugby.

Ryan Mahajan has so far donated £4,000 to North Devon Hospice and the hospital charity Over and Above after enlisting his family company, Aramis Rugby in South Molton, to create rainbow-designed rugby shirts, balls and face masks.

His parents Roshni and Vikas Mahajan agreed for Aramis to absorb all the production costs, so every penny of every item sold goes to the charities.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic Ryan was desperate to find a way to help frontline hospital staff to thank those working in hospitals and hospices.

He came up with the original designs and is currently working on new designs to raise as much money as he can – the hope is to raise £10,000 for each charity.

Ryan said: “Thank you to each and every person who has helped me in raising this money for Over and Above and North Devon Hospice.

“And 90 per cent of the money has been raised from sales coming from the people of North Devon. Please help spread the word so that more people can buy these rainbow-themed products, as I want to go back at Christmas with £10,000 more for both the lovely charities.”

Mum Roshni said: “We are extremely thankful to the people of North Devon for supporting us in this.

“All the money they have paid to buy these rainbow products has been given to both our lovely local charities.”

Josh Allan, from Over and Above added: “Ryan is a true inspiration and has worked tirelessly to design, create and promote these fantastic promotional items.

“He has a genuine passion to help others and takes great joy in knowing his support is making a different to frontline staff working throughout North Devon. It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Ryan and his wonderful family, and we hope we’ll see even more local people wearing rainbow shirts and masks over the upcoming winter months.”

Claire Paine from North Devon Hospice said: “We’re so grateful to Ryan and Aramis Rugby for coming up with such an inspiring way to raise funds to support North Devon Hospice patients during these difficult times.

“Ryan has shown such kindness, empathy and generosity, not only to our nurses and supportive care team, but also to the families we care for.

“Without dedicated fundraisers like Ryan, it would undoubtedly be a struggle for the hospice to continue caring for thousands of patients and their families across North Devon.”

Ryan was also chosen as one of the Lockdown Legends for the new Royal Albert Memorial Museum exhibition in Exeter.

The limited-edition rainbow coloured rugby shirts are on sale for £45, with the rugby balls at £25. A set of four rainbow-themed face masks are £20. Visit www.aramisrugby.co.uk/charity to buy some.