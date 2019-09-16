Aramis Rugby and South Molton mayor Paul Henderson with the Guinness World Record certificate. Picture: Matt Smart Aramis Rugby and South Molton mayor Paul Henderson with the Guinness World Record certificate. Picture: Matt Smart

Aramis Rugby set a new Guinness World Record with the mammoth ball on Sunday (September 15) in front of a large crowd in a special ceremony in the town.

The ball arrived in spectacular fashion with a helicopter carrying it in and lowering it into the town's Central car park.

There it was measured by adjudicators, who judged the ball to be 5.98 metres long with a diameter of 3.7 metres.

The ball was made to official rugby specification, meaning in theory it could be played with - albeit by giants.

The ball is carried to a giant kicking tee ready for the Guinness World Record announcement. Picture: Matt Smart

It smashed the previous world record, which was 4.7 metres long and 2.95 metres high.

Aramis Rugby director Roshni Mahajan said: "Aramis Rugby are so proud to have set this new world record.

She added: "We are ecstatic. It's taken a long of hard work, patience and perseverance, but after seeing the big ball and so many people come out, it's absolutely wonderful.

"With the Rugby World Cup coming up we thought we needed to do something on a large scale to show what businesses in South Molton can do."

Crowds gathered to watch the Guinness World Record announcement. Picture: Matt Smart

The humongous ball was eight months in the planning and took three months to make.

Director Vid Mahajan said: "A lot of work has gone into it with a lot of people involved. We've had excellent support from the community today and the weather has been nice, and seeing everyone enjoying the sight has been lovely."

The ball is now due to go on a tour of the county, including an appearance in Green Lanes in Barnstaple.

Town clerk Andre Coates said: "What a marvellous day for this historic town. Well done to local company Aramis who are really making a name for themselves. They have set a record which puts South Molton well and truly back on the sporting map."

The ball is placed onto a 'kicking' tee in South Molton. Picture: Matt Smart

Mayor Paul Henderson added: "A fabulous day all round. A lot of people have worked very hard to achieve this and and congratulations to local company Aramis and everyone who made this possible."