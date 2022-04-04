Applications invited for Community Councillor Grant scheme

The CCG scheme is now open for applications. - Credit: North Devon Council

The Community Councillor Grants (CCG) scheme at North Devon Council is now open for applications.

The scheme allocates each North Devon councillor £1,000 to award to projects or groups throughout the year within the North Devon district.

The grants offer support to charities, voluntary and community groups and not-for-profit organisations towards projects that directly help local people, the local environment and the local community.

Youth clubs, toddler groups, sports clubs, museums, village halls and environmental groups have all benefited from grants in the past. Grants can be used to help with equipment costs, activities or just to help with day-to-day running and operation costs.

Leader of North Devon Council, Councillor David Worden, says: "Our Community Councillor Grant scheme has helped a variety of small projects get off the ground and support local clubs and organisations to continue their valuable community work across the district since it started.

"There's lots of information on our website about the scheme, how to apply and a list of all the projects and organisations that have been supported. Applications are considered on a first-come first-served basis so don’t delay in getting your application submitted."

For information about the scheme, or to apply online visit the Community Councillor Grants page on the council's website.