Appledore and Woolacombe are among eight stations set to be closed by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS).

The fire service has outlined six proposals - all of which include the closure of the eight stations - to address a reduction in activity in some areas, an increase in others, and a shrinking budget. The fire service estimates it needs to save a further £8.4 million in the next three years.

The service had the lowest number of domestic fires ever recorded across both counties last year, with 929 recorded in 2018/19, and more than a quarter of its frontline fire appliances attended less than one incident a week.

Additional proposals include taking one appliance away from Lynton station, which currently has two fire engines.

Barnstaple's station could also change from a 'whole time' station manned 24 hours a day, to one which is crewed by on call staff at night.

Ilfracombe is among 14 stations which could see changes to how its two appliances are crewed, with one engine crewed 24 hours a day with on call staff and a second at night.

DSFRS's chief fire officer Lee Howell said: "We all know that the main way to save lives is to prevent fires from happening in the first place. As a Service, we have made great progress but we feel we can and should be doing more to make people and buildings safer.

"At the same time, we need to improve our ability to respond to emergencies and ensure we better match our resources to our risks. These proposals aim to do just that.

"We do understand that communities affected by these changes will want more information and we will be engaging with them in the coming months to listen to their views.

"This will also be a difficult time for the staff affected and we are committed to working with them to consider how we might provide options as we move forward."

The proposals will be considered by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Authority next week. Should the authority agree, the proposals will then go forward for a 12 week public consultation, which will begin on July 1.