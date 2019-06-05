Chloe Beer is among the squad of 20 young people from across the UK who will travel to St Petersburg for the Atlantic Challenge International in July 2020. The 16-year-old will compete in five different seamanship contests against teams from 15 different countries over seven days of competition. Chloe is no stranger to the water. She is a member of Appledore Pilot Gig Club and has rowed for Devon. After getting into the sport two years ago, the 16-year-old said she was ready for a new challenge. After applying for the competition, she was invited to an interview, and found out she was successful while representing Appledore at the World Pilot Gig Championships in the Isles of Scilly.