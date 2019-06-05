Chloe Beer is among the squad of 20 young people from across the UK who will travel to St Petersburg for the Atlantic Challenge International in July 2020.

The 16-year-old will compete in five different seamanship contests against teams from 15 different countries over seven days of competition.

Chloe is no stranger to the water. She is a member of Appledore Pilot Gig Club and has rowed for Devon.

After getting into the sport two years ago, the 16-year-old said she was ready for a new challenge. After applying for the competition, she was invited to an interview, and found out she was successful while representing Appledore at the World Pilot Gig Championships in the Isles of Scilly.

"At first I didn't believe it, to be honest. I really didn't expect it," said Chloe.

"The is a mix of people from across the UK and because I'm quite young I didn't think I would get in.

"I'm really excited to go and I'm ready for all the training."

Chloe, who is a dance student at Petroc in Barnstaple, is now raising £2,000 so she can take on the challenge and complete training camps in the lead up to the event. She has set up a Just Giving page and has already been boosted with support from Appledore Pirates.

The GB team competes in Intégrité, a replica of an 18th century gig boat which measures 38ft in length.

Contest events include traditional rowing and sailing races, as well as events specific to the Atlantic Challenge. Crews are also tested on their ability to navigate and undertake ropework.

Chloe added: "I'm looking forward to trying sailing, as I haven't really done much of that, so it will be fun to learn during the training camps.

"It's something a bit different and something to try.

"Meeting other rowers means I will get to see other people's techniques as well.

"I just love being out on the water. It's so peaceful and it can be a break away from reality and a bit of an escape, and you can have a great laugh too."