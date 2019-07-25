There are plemty of colourful characters and lots to see and do at Appledore Summer Festival 2019. There are plemty of colourful characters and lots to see and do at Appledore Summer Festival 2019.

There will be music, entertainment and activities for all ages in venues around the village.

On Friday the West Quay Fund Raisers have a special screening of the film Fisherman's Friends in St Mary's Hall, 6.45pm for 7.30pm, (bar available), with tickets £4 in advance, £4.50 at the door.

Everyone is invited to arrive dressed in Fantasy Creatures fancy dress over the weekend, with prizes awarded on Sunday.

There's a Craft Market with pop up cafe and art activities for all the family in St Mary's Hall, Art Exhibition and Sale at Blue Lights Hall and holistic therapy taster sessions in the Reading Room above the library.

The Higher Beings Circus Workshop will be at Appledore Community Hall and along the Quay will be stalls, stilt-walking, plus the amazing Captain Coconut, Devon Face-painting, and street entertainment including buskers, musicians, singers, dancers and the Hubba Pottery.