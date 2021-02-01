Jet ski ban for Appledore Churchfields slipway

Published: 4:30 PM February 1, 2021

Councillors have voted to ban the launching of jet skis from the Churchfields slipway at Appledore - Credit: Getty

The launching of jet skis at Appledore has been banned by councillors.

Torridge councillors on Monday, February 1 backed calls by Cllr Len Ford for the ban due to the ‘chaos’ they are currently causing.

Cllr Ford said he wasn’t being a ‘killjoy’ and that there were alternative locations that jet skis could be launched from, but that ‘someone was going to be injured or lose their life’ unless the safety concerns were addressed.

The Community and Resources Committee voted by seven votes to two, with one abstention, to close the Churchfields slipway with bollards that would prevent jet skis being launched.

Churchfields slipway in Appledore - Credit: Google

Cllr Ford said: “I am not being a killjoy and don’t want to stop the use of jet skis on the river, but this needs to be addressed as someone is going to end up injured or with a loss of life, as at the moment it is chaos. There are other launching points that can be used almost exclusively for jet skis.

“Mixing motor and speed with swimmers, canoeists, sailboats, paddle boarders, anglers and children crabbing and quay jumping is a recipe for disaster. Furthermore, due to inconsiderate users of Churchfields car park including jet ski users, buses cannot turn in their designated area.

“On many occasions, I have witnessed and photographed jet skiers parked in the hatched area and at the same time flushing out their engines and the repetitive firing up of engines in Churchfields before and after use can be as early as 5.30am in peak summer, surely this should be judged as anti-social behaviour?”

He said the Seagate Hotel had spent huge amounts of money on major refurbishments over the last few years and was only 30 to 80 metres away from this ‘noise pollution’, and added: “I would like to put it to all councillors, would you like someone disturbing your sleep when you have paid approximately £200 a night in a hotel with beautiful sea views? I think not.”

Concerns were raised that physical bollards would make it impossible for boats to launch, and that it could just shift the problem of launching jet skis to other locations on the River Torridge.

Sean Kearney, head of communities and place, in his report to the committee, said TDC had no power or means of controlling the conduct of jet ski riders on the estuary other than through advice and education.

He said that use of the estuary for jet skiing is very popular and has some positive impact on the wider economic offer of the area and the accessibility of the water is a draw for holiday makers and day visitors, but there was undoubtedly an increase in anti-social jet ski activity on the estuary through 2020 and it would be reasonable to assume that this will continue into 2021.

No timescale for when the ban would come into force was mentioned, but Cllr Ford’s original notice of motion had said from Easter 2021.