Property consultancy JLL has been appointed to market the historic shipyard, which closed on Friday.

The footage goes inside the yard and captures the 118m long dry dock facility, as well as showing off the scale of the site from the sky.

Tim Western, lead director at JLL in Exeter, said there has been interest from ‘across the globe’ in the 28-acre site.

“Appledore Shipyard is an historic site of significant importance to the wider region and we recognise that finding the right tenant is crucial.

Inside the now-closed Appledore Shipyard. Picture: Raymond Goldsmith Inside the now-closed Appledore Shipyard. Picture: Raymond Goldsmith

“We are targeting the global marketplace primarily in the marine, maritime and energy sectors, and our aim is to secure a new tenant for the facilities as soon as possible.

“We have already received good levels of interest in Appledore from companies across the globe.

“It is evident that there is an undersupply of shipbuilding and ship repair facilities in Europe for small to medium sized vessels.