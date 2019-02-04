Current shipyard operator Babcock has put in a planning application to demolish a boat yard to the rear of the shipyard.

The application seeks permission from Torridge District Council to take down the temporary storage building behind the main buildings ‘in accordance with the lease agreement’.

The shipyard is due to close in mid-March with around 200 workers at risk of losing their jobs. It is understood some are being redeployed to Devonport.

A Babcock spokesperson said: “The process to exit operations at the Appledore site is underway, with redeployment opportunities being made available to all our staff and engagement with our employees, trade unions and landowner continuing ahead of the lease ending mid-March 2019.

“Babcock is dealing with all facility matters in line with the landlord’s wishes for handover of the site.”