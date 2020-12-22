Appledore 5k Santa space hop for Humanimal Trust
- Credit: Tracy Nicholson
An Appledore singer and musician has space-hopped her way around the village to raise money for charity.
Dressed as Santa, Tracy Nicholson set off aboard her trusty hopper from the quay at 11am Saturday, December 19 to raise money and awareness for her favourite charity - Humanimal Trust.
As part of ‘The One Medicine Wonders’ team, Tracy and her fellow charity supporters have been completing a socially distant 5k challenge via the Santa In the City initiative which is being held nationwide throughout December.
Their aim is to raise funds to support the trust in working to drive collaboration between vets, doctors and researchers so that all humans and animals benefit from sustainable and equal medical progress but not at the expense of an animal’s life.
This concept is known as One Medicine. It is a charity that resonates deeply with Tracy who is a cancer survivor and passionate, life-long animal lover.
She said: “There is an urgent need for human and animal medical practitioners and researchers to be talking to each other and sharing their procedures, advancements and technologies.
“Over 60 per cent of all known causes of infectious disease are shared between humans and animals and around 75 per cent of all emerging infectious diseases can be transmitted between humans and animals. “One only has to look at the mutating Covid-19 virus and the mink in Denmark and Utah as an alarming current example. Now is the time for us all to come together as a cohesive force for the betterment of all of this planet’s inhabitants both human and animal alike.”
If you would like to donate, go to https://visufund.com/my-santa-run-for-humanimal-trust.
