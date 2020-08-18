Appledore’s volunteer crew and lifeboats Mollie Hunt and Glanely have remained operational throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, but the charity, which relies on fundraising and donations to maintain its service, has been hit hard, with reserve funds ‘dwindling’.

Appledore RNLI’s usual fundraising events such as its Art Exhibition, Tea at Tapely and Adults Behaving Badly have had to be cancelled, but that hasn’t stopped the charity from coming up with new non-contact initiatives.

A children’s colouring competition is already under way, with lifeboat-related images for children to colour in.

There are three age groups: under five years, five-to-eight years, and eight years plus, and the overall winner will have their entry made into a fundraising Christmas card.

There is no charge for taking part in the competition, but donations are suggested via a JustGiving page and entries must be submitted by August 29.

Another initiative, the RNLI Appledore Treasure Hunts, is under way and runs until Sunday, August 23.

There are two separate sets of clues – one for adults and one for children – and both follow the same route around Appledore, which takes about an hour to complete.

The clues can be obtained from the Appledore Quay Gift Shop and again, donations are suggested via a JustGiving page.

One event which can still go ahead is the popular Clovelly to Appledore sponsored walk along the South West Coastal Path.

The walk starts in Clovelly on Saturday, September 19 at 9am, and takes around five hours to complete.

Details are available from John Wilson at jwbase@hotmail.com.

A families walk at Northam Burrows, which is about three miles in length, is scheduled for the same day.

For more information about all of Appledore RNLI’s events, head to appledorelifeboat.org.uk