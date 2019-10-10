Residents at Ridge View Crescent moved into their new homes over the summer.

The development, which has a selection of one-to-three-bedroom homes deemed affordable to rent, was brought to fruition by Appledore Community Land Trust (CLT) and housing association Aster Group.

The nine homes were officially handed over to the community at an event on Wednesday (October 9). They were designed by Trewin Design Architects and built by EBC Enelco Ltd.

Attendees on the day included representatives from Homes England, the National Housing Federation (NHF) and Torridge District Council who came to witness the milestone event.

Some of the homes at Ridge View in Appledore. Picture: Mark Passmore/Apex

Peter Reveley from Appledore CLT said: "We've worked tirelessly to provide affordable housing in the parish for many years.

"We've worked alongside Aster to bring the site forward despite challenges around the slope of the site and viability issues due to the amount of engineering work that was required.

"This event is a significant one as it symbolises all of the hard work that has gone into delivering these homes. The CLT will retain ownership of the land and Aster will manage and maintain the properties and tenancies. It's been a fantastic partnership."

The award-winning site was recognised at the 2017/18 Rural Housing Awards for its outstanding community contribution, with the award recognising its excellence and commitment to overcoming challenges to bring affordable housing to Appledore.

The development has been a long time in the making since the three CLT directors, all born and bred in Appledore, purchased the site nine years ago

Amanda Williams, group development director at Aster said: "This project is an exemplary community-led housing development where we have worked with the local people to shape and deliver homes that the community truly needs.

"It means that nine households have been able to stay in the area near the people and the places they love."

Pete Watson, Torridge District Council's lead member for planning and development, said: "The lack of affordable housing across Torridge remains a significant challenge for both our residents and the council.

"With this in mind it's really heartening that we have been able to deliver such a significant number of affordable units that will directly benefit local Appledore residents.

"It's also a great example of the council working in partnership with other organisations to make this a reality. Although the Council allocated £520K to the project it has been a great team effort with the Appledore Community Land Trust, Aster Housing Association, and Homes England that has realised the delivery of these nine units. Hopefully we will be able to build on this success and continue to deliver further sites in the near future."